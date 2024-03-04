New Delhi, March 4: MG has launched two new variants for its MG Hector SUV with new prices and new features. British automotive marquee Morris Garages has reportedly introduced two MG Hector variants - Shine Pro and MG Hector Select Pro for Indian market.

MG Hector is a mid-sized SUV car which reportedly gained popularity in 2019 when it was first launched in India. The new MG Hector SUV variants offer more choices to customers looking to buy this car. The new variants follow the same familiar design but offer more to the customers regarding touchscreen infotainment systems, LED headlamps and more. Tata Nexon Dark Edition Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

According to a report by Hindustan Times Auto, Morris Garages has updated its new car by offering a more extensive 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with support and connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The report said the new MG Hector Shine Pro variant is introduced with a single-pane electric sunroof. On the other hand, the MG Hector Select Pro has been introduced with a dual-pane panoramic roof.

According to the report, the updated Hector models come with a wireless charger, a fully digital 17.78cm instrument cluster and start/stop push buttons. Moreover, the models have LED headlamps, LED-connected taillights and floating light turn indicators.

According to a report, the MG Hector model has a 1.5-litre petrol engine with standard six-speed manual and automatic transmission options and a 2.0-litre diesel variant with only six-speed manual transmission. The company said these new models have set new benchmarks in their segments, offering comfort, ergonomic design, and advanced technology. Next-Gen Honda Amaze Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

MG Hector Shine Pro Price, MG Hector Select Pro Price

Morris Garages has introduced the MG Hector Shine Pro at Rs 15.99 lakh and the MG Hector Select Pro at Rs 17.29 lakh. Both are ex-showroom prices. According to the report by Times Now News, the price of the SUV was 14.95 lakh, ex-showroom, before the revision. With these new variants added to the series, the MG Hector SUV price starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).