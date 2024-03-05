New Delhi March 5: Hyundai has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift, creating excitement among electric vehicle enthusiasts. The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is expected to introduce a range of style and functional upgrades that might enhance the driving experience of its customers. The anticipation is high for its arrival and will likely to launch in India soon.

As per a report of English Jagran, Hyundai has revealed its Ioniq 5 Facelift globally. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift is also expected to launch in India soon, following its initial release in South Korea. The facelift model of Ioniq 5 boasts several enhancements, which might include an updated exterior and user-friendly interior specifications and design. The Ioniq 5 Facelift is expected to be available in three different variants that might include standard, N Line and sporty N. BYD Seal Launched in India: Check Prices of All Three Variants, Booking, Range, Other Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Exterior and Interior Design

As per reports, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift will have a slightly longer body due to redesigned bumpers but may come with the original width, height, and wheelbase. The vehicle is expected to have a wider rear spoiler and new wheel designs. The cabin of Ioniq 5 Facelift is anticipated to have ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, parking assist and pixel lights on the steering wheel.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Specifications and Features

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift comes equipped with an upgraded 84kWh battery pack, an improvement from the previous 77.4kWh version. This upgrade is expected to ensure a longer drive range. The infotainment system of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 might support over-the-air updates. MG Hector Shine Pro, MG Hector Select Pro Variants Launched in India; Know Prices, Specifications and Other Details of New SUV Models.

Hyundai might have also focused on improving ride comfort by modifying the dampers to reduce steering wheel vibrations and doubling reinforcements at the rear and underbody to minimise the noise of the vehicle. The Ioniq 5 Facelift is expected to include improved safety technology for creating a secure place for its customers. Safety levels of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift might have been enhanced with reinforced doors and B-pillars.

