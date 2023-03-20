New Delhi, March 20 : As a part of its Indian launch preparation, the new-gen Hyundai Verna sedan has started reaching the dealerships across the country. The next-gen Verna is going to come with all-new design language, new interior, host of new features and tech and an all-new Turbo petrol mill.

Now, a set of leaked images have cropped up online which are said to be revealing the top-of-the-line 1.5-litre Turbo-DTC variant of the all-new Verna. Let’s check it out. Hyundai Verna Next-Gen Launching Tomorrow in India; Here’s All You Need To Know.

New-gen Hyundai Verna Top-end Variant Leaked Online :

Going by the spy images, the new top-end variant of the new-gen Hyundai Verna that gets powered by a 1.5-litre Turbo petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the model sporty and suave. It flaunts a dark blue exterior hue and gets adorned with black alloys and contrasting sporty brake calipers in red. The front fascia of the premium sedan flaunts the large gloss black grille and its rear flashes the '1.5 Turbo' badge. Honda’s New Midsize SUV Is All Set for Its Imminent India Launch; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Being the range topping model, it gets sporty and premium cabin featuring all-black interior with contrasting red accents, dashboard with red trims and black seat upholstery with red piping.

The top-end variant of the Hyundai Verna is expected to be brimming with premium features including a large touchscreen display integrated infotainment system, automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, park assist, wireless charger, powered sunroof among much more. The sedan will also boast of 30 standard safety features as well as 17 Level 2 ADAS tech.

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered in four variants, namely EX, S, SX and SX (O). Under the hood, the new generation premium sedan will get an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox options, while there’s also a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option that will get mated with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed IVT option.

