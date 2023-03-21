New Delhi, March 21 : The all-new Hyundai Verna sedan has finally launched in India after months of speculations and teaser images. The popular Verna premium C-segment sedan now comes in its new generation avatar to offer a fresh breath to the segment.

Hyundai India had already opened the pre-bookings of the all-new Verna for a token amount of Rs 25,000, and has received around 8,000 bookings as well, indicating how well received this all-new sedan model is in the Indian car market. Let’s take a look at the just launched new generation Hyundai Verna. Honda’s New Midsize SUV Is All Set for Its Imminent India Launch; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

New Generation Hyundai Verna – All-New Cutting-Edge Design Language :

The all-new Verna boasts of its maker’s new design language that is sharp, bold and futuristic. The new-gen Verna has also come with some design variations for its Turbo and Non-Turbo variants to mark them apart. The all-new sedan’s turbocharged petrol models will flaunt sporty blacked-out alloy wheels with contrasting red painted brake callipers.

The all-new Verna features a much sharper and bolder design featuring very prominent sharp character lines all over to offer a very appealing visual appeal and bold road presence. The car’s front fascia is dominated by a new parametric grille and an LED lightbar that stretches to connect the headlights. The rear-end continue the same styling where the stylized tail lights are connected with a lightbar for the top-end variants.

New Generation Hyundai Verna – All-New Plush, Fully-Loaded Cabin :

The all-new Hyundai Verna has grown in size than its predecessor and now offers a more spacious cabin and a massive and best-in-class cargo space of 528 litres.

Again, the new Verna offers some distinctive differences in the cabin for the turbo and non-turbo variants. The turbocharged variants come with a premium all-black interior accented with sporty red highlights on the AC vents. On the other hand, the naturally-aspirated variants get a dual-tone black interior colour scheme.

The new-gen sedan features a segment first two-spoke steering wheel, electronic parking brake with auto-hold for the DCT automatic variants, while the manual transmission variants get a regular manual handbrake. The range topping trim boasts of a large 10.25-inch dual display to work as an infotainment system as well as an instrument cluster.

Other noteworthy features of the new Verna include - parking assist, multiple driving modes and ventilated front seats, while it also comes with ADAS tech features including the adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane exit warning and much more.

New Generation Hyundai Verna – Powertrains with Quickest Turbo Petrol Mill in Class :

The new generation Hyundai Verna has ditched its diesel engine and instead comes with an all-new turbo petrol mill. The sedan now gets two petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 115 PS of maximum power and comes paired with a manual and automatic transmission option, and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which churns out 160 PS of power and is mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7 speed automatic DCT gearbox option. The turbo petrol mill can make the new-gen Verna do the 0-100kmph sprint in only 8.1 seconds, making it quickest car in its own class.

New Generation Hyundai Verna – Price & Rivals :

Hyundai India has launched the all-new Verna with an introductory starting price tag of Rs 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen Hyundai Verna reinforces its fight its market rivals in India, which include the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).