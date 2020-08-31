South African born entrepreneur Tristan Labuschagne is currently financially free and is now living in Australia. Tristan has made a name for himself as a young entrepreneur that has remained both humbled and grateful for his success, giving credit to his mentors, family, and ultimately the Higher Power.

Tristan acknowledges that without these secrets, he would not have been able to achieve financial freedom. He is now working alongside his father, successful motivational speaker, and businessman, Conray Labuschage. Conray is the founder of WYW Wealth 4 All (Work Your Wealth). Tristan has joined his father’s vision and mission for changing people's lives by changing their finances, one person at a time. Work Your Wealth has helped over 10 000 students achieve financial freedom, as a personal development and a financial education company providing coaching and training around achieving financial freedom. Tristan has decided to share his secrets, to help break the struggle the community is facing from the consequences of COVID-19.

Tristan believes that practicing what you preach is the most important characteristic. Tristan believes in being transparent, forward, and honest. The next secret Tristan has to share, is find a mentor that you can learn from, and follow their lead. Mentors have succeeded and failed time and time again, there is great wisdom in learning from someone that has already achieved the success one aspires to.

Tristan confirms that his most important secret is not re-inventing the wheel, what he means by this is rather than trying to find a system and make it yourself, find a system that is already proven to work, and follow it 100%. Tristan goes on to argue that rather than spending time focusing on turning his weaknesses into skills, he rather focuses on building a team with the right people to create a synergy that is even more powerful and shows exponential results.

If Tristan were to start from zero, he has said that he would dedicate his time to finding a team and network focused on achieving leverage and compounding rather than waiting for returns from investments.

The final secret Tristan has to share to create financial freedom, is to find a model which offers multiple sources of income and gives full leverage and compounding opportunities.

Tristan is upfront in his belief that sacrificing time for money is a poor way to live, and ultimately everyone should be able to appreciate the time they have with their loved ones, living a life of purpose and fulfillment, so every individual can live their desired lifestyle.

Tristan hopes to make this a reality with the launch of the Work Your Wealth’s latest program, which will allow students to access the program from anywhere in the world at any time, thanks to modern technology. A great solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.