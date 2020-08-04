Karina’s success story is one such that will fill you up with this incredible drive to take action to model and live the life you’ve always wanted to.

Karina who is now one of the very few successful traders out there trading in Stocks and Forex was once like any of us wanting to make it big but clueless about the how. Trading in these markets for the last 8 Years not only has she built the life she always wanted to live but so far, has also helped 5000+ people achieve this vision.

Karina has gained quite the reputation amongst her peers and clients by outperforming the market many times over. Through some of her successful trades where she has turned $5000 into over $280,000. Although as one might think she wasn’t always a money-making genius, she used to be a typical college student – all broke and neck deep in debts. She’s someone who had to work her way to success from the bottom up. She took her first step was by surrounding herself with successful people and listening to them. This had a profound impact on Karina which made her realise at an early stage that her success is not only limited to her life but it also gives her the ability to help and improve other people's lives as well. This realisation pushed her even further to thrive for the position she is in today.

Surprisingly enough even someone as successful as Karina started trading in forex on her own she lost 700 USD within the first hour which when she tried to make that money back lost another 300 USD in the next 10 minutes. This taught her a very important lesson at a very early stage of her career which was how important it was to work with experts who can teach you with their experience in the field. So not only did she do that but she also became that for a lot of people around the world.

Karina now as an experienced and a successful trader who is actively helping people like herself avoid the problems she faced when starting out. She realised that one of the best ways to learn and grow faster is by trading in a community it gives you a chance to achieve and learn more. Even though you are trading for yourself you’re not trading by yourself.

Karina recalls her mentor’s words who said this is not a get rich quick thing this is a get rich slow thing which is better than never getting rich at all. Karina didn’t get rich over night it was her persistence and consistency that got her to where she is today.

