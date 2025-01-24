Tesla has launched the New Model Y, a premium electric vehicle with advanced features in the US. The 2025 Tesla Model Y is compatible with Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities. The New Tesla Model Y features a front light bar with a slimmer and stylish look. It offers a driving range of 320 miles (around 515 Km) per charge. It features heated and ventilated seats with a power recline feature. The new Model Y comes with a 15.4-inch touchscreen on the dashboard and an 8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengers. It is offered in four colour options, which include Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver colour options. The new Tesla Model Y owners will get the latest features over OTA updates. It comes with improved aerodynamics and retuned suspension for a smoother ride. Initially, Tesla is offering the "Launch Series" Model Y, starting at USD 59,990 for the Long Range AWD variant. The New Model Y comes with front-facing cameras to provide improved visibility for Autopilot and the Actually Smart Summon features. Additionally, it comes with a blind spot monitoring feature to enhance safety while driving. The delivery of the New Tesla Model Y will begin in March 2025. Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter Now Features Multi-Language Dashboard Support, Starting With Hindi; Check Details.

Meet the new Model Y Maximum efficiency. Smoother rides. All-new interior. New on the outside: – Redesigned exterior with improved aerodynamics to unlock better range, performance & longevity – Updated wheels, tires & brakes + retuned suspension for a smoother ride Our… pic.twitter.com/Fk40KzvP8m — Tesla (@Tesla) January 24, 2025

