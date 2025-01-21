Toyota recently unveiled the Urban BEV concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric vehicle is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara but carries Toyota’s distinct styling elements. The Toyota Urban BEV concept features a unique front design with different LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED headlamps. The Toyota Urban BEV is expected to offer two battery options. The 49kWh battery pack may generate 142bhp and 189Nm of torque, and the 61kWh pack will likely deliver 172bhp and 189Nm of torque. Toyota has not yet confirmed the exact launch date for India, but it is anticipated to launch in late 2025. TVS Motor and Hyundai Motor Unveil Electric Vehicle Concepts at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Toyota Urban BEV Concept

