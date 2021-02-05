That said, what is life without challenges? In this case, you even have a reward for working hard, and that reward is good health. Here are some strategies to lose weight healthily, so you can keep them off as well.

Create a Calorie Deficit

At the heart of any weight loss journey is simple math. The calories you burn must be more than the calories you consume, so there is a calorie deficit. When your body needs more calories than what it can get from food, it tends to tap into the existing fat deposits. And that's how you can lose that stubborn fat.

But this doesn't mean you must starve because when you do that, what essentially happens is that the body craves food and before you know, you'll end up eating a lot again.

A better option is to trick your body into believing that it is getting enough calories, so it can maintain the same rate of metabolism. But you shave off just a few hundred calories from your diet, so it takes the remaining from fat deposits.

Eat Smart

While losing weight, make healthy eating choices, so every calorie you eat contributes to good health. Some of the tips and strategies to eat smart are:

Never skip your breakfast or any other meal.

Reduce the portion size

Do not starve as this will bring down your metabolism and become counter-productive

Consume a minimum of five servings of vegetables and three servings of fruit every day

Cut back on refined carbs

Eat more protein-rich foods

Take in a lot of fiber through whole-grain foods, so you feel full for a long time.

Choose lean meat and fish

Now, all these could sound too overwhelming given that you are already balancing your time between work, family, and social commitments. The good news is there are many sites like Shake That Weight that prepare healthy meals and snacks made out of whole grains and other healthy ingredients, and ships them to your doorstep.

Healthy eating doesn't get easier than this!

Exercise

It's never a good idea to lose weight with diet alone because it can make you weak, and most times, it is almost extremely difficult.

Instead of looking for quick fixes for your problem, you must strive to make lifestyle changes that last forever, and in that context, exercise is an absolutely important element of a healthy weight loss journey.

If you've never exercised before, start with simple walking. Do it for half an hour a day for five days a week and slowly work your way up. When you become adept and healthier, you can include running, weight training, pilates, and other forms of exercise into your routine. You will have to do a judicious mix of aerobics and anaerobic exercises for optimal weight loss, good bone health, and an overall healthy look and feel.

Sleep

An often overlooked aspect of weight loss is good sleep. In today's connected world, there is so much to do all through the day and night, so we may tend to just keep it going with our mobile devices.

Though it may be entertaining for us, it is never a good idea for our bodies as it needs to rest and relax. Popular research suggests that when you sleep, your brain fixes many of the problem areas and this is why you end up feeling fresh the next day. If you don't give your body enough rest and sleep, it will not recover and overall, can end up being a counter-productive idea.

Hydration

Another ignored aspect of losing weight is hydration. Remember, more than 70% of your body is made up of water, so you need fluids and water to maintain this level of fluids in your body. Staying hydrated takes center-stage if you tend to sweat a lot through exercise or if you live in a hot and humid place. So, make sure you drink a minimum of 8 to 10 glasses of water a day for good health.

After an intense workout session, consider replenishing your body with sports drinks that contain sodium and potassium. But stay away from carbonated drinks. Thus, these are some ways to lose weight and keep them at bay.