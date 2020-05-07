Making Millions and Changing Lives – Alex Miller’s Inspirational Life Story

Alex Miller

Failure is an inevitable part of the journey towards success. Everyone who has ever tried to make a name for themselves has failed at least once in their life. Some people give up early on and choose the ordinary life for themselves. Then there are others who choose to take the path less travelled by and refuse to give up until they finally manage to succeed. Alex Miller, a lad born in an underprivileged household whose firm, Alex Miller Credit Repair, later went on to dominate the credit repair industry, falls in the latter category.The story of how this young boy went from being broke and struggling with addiction to earning the title of ‘Credit Repair King’, is certainly an inspirational one.

Born in a small town called Sunset, where the total population was 3,000, Alex had always known he was destined for something great. His mother served as his greatest support, always telling him he could achieve anything he set his mind too. However, the truth is, success never comes easy and the same was true in the case of Alex Miller. By the time Alex turned 18, he had fallen prey to drugs and alcohol addiction. He dropped out of college and battled with severe addiction issues. In a desperate attempt to turn his life around, Alex enrolled in the military but was kicked out due to failing a drug test.

This was when Alex Miller decided it was now or never. He moved to Atlanta and started looking for a job. His will to make something of himself impressed the manager and he landed a corporate sales job at American Express. Knowing he had taken the first step towards success, Alex was now more determined than ever. He quickly rose through the ranks and made a name for himself in the company. Alex had a very successful 5 year long term at the company, during which he was acquainted with the significance of a good credit score.

Although Alex was earning a good amount of money, something bothered him. It was the condition of the people who were deprived of many basic necessities of life due to their negative credit score. He witnessed many such people everyday, who failed to qualify for Amex loans because of their negative credit score. Intrigued by the significance of a good credit score, Alex began to study it in depth. It wasn’t long before Alex had completely mastered the concept of credit repair. He had a new mission in life now; helping people attain the necessities of life by repairing their credit score.

To turn this new dream into a reality, he set up Alex Miller Credit Repair in the bedroom of a small apartment in Houston, Texas. Sometimes Alex felt like he was back to square one, struggling through every day. But he refused to give up and continued to put in effort. As he continued to turn around people’s credit score, which helped them in various ways, word about his expertise in the arena began to spread. Alex came up with a unique strategy for repairing negative credit and named it “The 3 Round Burst”. The strategy was one of a kind and soon started bringing in results, greater than anyone could have expected, that too in a short amount of time. Once people became aware of Alex’s proficiency, his business soared and the rest is history.

Today, Alex Miller is called the ‘Credit Repair Specialist’ and his firm leads the credit repair industry. He has helped transform the credit scores of millions of people through his firm that is now a multi-million dollar company. Alex’s expertise in the area of consumer credit laws and debt validation remain unmatched. Alex Miller’s inspirational life story is proof that persistence in the face of failure and the determination to help not just yourself but others around you as well, will inevitably lead you towards success.