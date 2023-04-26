New Delhi, April 26 : BMW is in the process of revising its model lineup in keeping with the new and stricter BS6 Phase 2 emission norms in India in order to comply with the new regulations, and has just revised the X3 lineup.

The German luxury car giant has recently made changes in its 5 Series sedan range. And now, the company has gone ahead and revised the BMW X3 SUV range in order to adhere to the newly implemented emission rules in the country. Read on to check the details. Mercedes-Benz E-Class New-Generation Model Unveiled Globally; Check Out Powertrains, Design and Feature Details.

BMW X3 SUV Lineup Revised:

BMW India has revised its popular X3 SUV range in order to comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that got recently came into effect. As part of its lineup update to adhere to the new emission regulations, the BMW X3 SUV has lost a few variants from its Indian range. MG Comet EV Launched in India; Find Prices and Specs of This Cheapest EV in the Country.

The BMW X3’s 30i SportX Plus and the 30i M Sport model trims have been discontinued by the variants. Hence, this means that the bold and luxurious SUV’s entire petrol range has become non-existent in India currently. The petrol model trims of the SUV were powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-charged petrol engine that has the capability of churning out 252bhp of max power and 350Nm of peak torque, and came paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The BMW X3 thus is currently an all-diesel model and is available in the 20d xLine, 20d Luxury Edition and the 20d M Sport variants. The German auto giant has also increased the prices of the 20d Luxury Edition by Rs 80,000, taking its cost to Rs 67.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, BMW is gearing up to bring forth the X3’s M40i variant in India, and has also opened pre-bookings for the same.

