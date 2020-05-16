Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Garners 25,000 Bookings Till Date

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki India)

Maruti Suzuki India, country's leading car manufacturer has received around 25,000 bookings for the updated version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift. According to the market reports, the Indo-Japanese car manufacturer managed to attract 25,000 bookings for the updated Vitara Brezza Facelift SUV before the country-wide lockdown. As a reminder, the SUV was introduced in the Indian market in February. Moreover, the company also showcased the Vitara Brezza facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo before launching the model in the country. Maruti Suzuki Resumes Operations at Manesar Plant on Single Shift Basis After 40 Days of Shutdown.

The updated version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sports a new chrome grille up front which is flanked by twin-pod projector headlights and LED DRLs. The SUV also gets dual-tone front bumper, round fog lamps with silver inserts, all-new dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights among others.

Coming to the interiors, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza now sports all-black interiors. It also gets leather-wrapped 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and an updated Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment head-unit. The SUV gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Suzuki's Total Effective Control Technology.

Mechanically, the Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is now powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is BS6-compliant motor. The petrol mill is capable of churning out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of power figures. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The company also offers the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, which is available with the 4-speed AT only. The company claims that the SUV can return fuel economy of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl for the manual and automatic variants respectively.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift gets a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the LXI variant. The top-of-the-line variant - ZXI+ AT costs Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).