Your credit score is an important number that can dictate your future; allowing or denying you opportunities to seek your dreams and turn your ambitions into reality. In a time where many people are struggling to stabilize themselves financially and are constantly worried about the future, that credit score can be the all-important factor in making sure they can confidently step into tomorrow. The Credit Dude, Jose Rodriquez, is a shining example of how you can turn around your credit score and open the door to success. He has struggled through poor credit rating, learned how to navigate the credit world, and now rescues and educates people both in the US and internationally on how to achieve credit-worthiness with his 'Got Credit?' services.

Jose has learned first-hand of the opportunities both presented or denied from you depending on your credit rating. As an 18 year old in the Marine Corps in 2001, Jose was stationed in Japan and denied for a credit card that he needed to buy a camera and document his adventures. Back home on American soil he struggled to get a car so that he could get around and travel to New Jersey where his mom lived, after being stationed in Virginia. As a young man with no knowledge of credit rating, he was frustrated and fed up with the system that was keeping him from doing what he needed to do, so he made it his mission to learn like he had never learned before about credit, and use the system to his advantage.

The Credit Dude was born after Jose, who was travelling around the country and spending 100k plus on courses, books and programs to educate himself on credit, realized he was able to help not only himself, but his friends, family, colleagues and peers around him to fix any blemishes on their credit history, raise their credit score, and open up opportunities for a better life. Jose was able to use his skills to get him drive the cars he wanted to drive, move into his house, fund his businesses, and help share the knowledge to others who had been trying to get in control of their credit rating and their life.

After feeling discouraged that as young adult, Jose didn't know what credit was, that he wasn't taught this essential knowledge to modern living; Jose dedicated himself to mastering the craft of credit repair and sharing his wisdom with others. Jose has assisted over 10,000 clients to raise their credit score and taught them the knowledge and tactics he himself employs daily, to empower those around him and break the cycle of bad credit. The Credit Dude has been featured on The Breakfast Club to share his successes and inspire people to take control of their credit rating, and has spoken at DJ Envy & Cesar's Real-Estate Seminars since 2018, serving over 30,000 people with the knowledge and encouragement they need to get ahead of their financial situation and change their lives.

Demonstrating Jose's dedication to sharing his knowledge and empowering his community, The Credit Dude runs a YouTube channel where he offers free tips and tricks that have helped him personally. He also delivers daily advice and content to his 65k+ followers on his Instagram page. Jose wants credit knowledge to be an empowering tool for all who seek financial freedom, and that's why the services he offers at Got Credit? are paid for as they work. Unlike other credit repair companies that will charge you with promises, The Credit Dude believes that you should only pay for what blemishes are actually removed from your file, providing tangible value and results for his clients.

Anyone in the New Jersey, New York areas, or across the country who want to take control of their financial situation; fix their credit score and keep them ahead of the credit system need to check out Jose at Got Credit?.

The Credit Dude has a proven track record of helping people get their financial goals within arms reach and empower people with the tools they need to live the life they dream of.