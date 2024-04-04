Seoul, April 4: Mercedes-Benz Korea, Stellantis Korea and two other carmakers will recall more than 50,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the Transport Ministry here said on Thursday.

The four companies, including Honda Motor and Jaguar Land-Rover Korea, are voluntarily recalling a total of 50,760 units of 62 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement, reports Yonhap news agency.

The issues that prompted the recall include software problems in the gearbox control unit of the GLE 450 4MATIC SUV, a faulty control arm in Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and a faulty circuit board in the passenger seat of Honda's Accord sedan, the statement said.

"Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall," the Ministry said. In November last year, Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other car companies recalled over 10,000 vehicles due to defective components.

The companies, which also include BMW Group Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea and domestic electrified van manufacturer Jeis Mobility, voluntarily recalled a total of 10,981 units of 20 different models, the Ministry had said.

