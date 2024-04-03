Skoda Superb updated model is launched in India on April 3, 2024 (today) at Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom). Due to the new emission norms, the Skoda Superb's previous model was discontinued in April 2023. Skoda says that it has updated the engine and now meets with the BS 6 emission laws. According to a report by Autocar India, the new Skoda Superb 2024 is a second-generation model with a 2.0-litre BS6-compliant engine, generating 190bhp and 320Nm torque. The new Skoda Superb 2024 comes with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The report said the new model offers dynamic chassis control tech, a 9-inch Columbus infotainment system, 18-inch alloy wheels, and three colour options - Rosso Brunello, Water World Green and Magic Black. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV Launched in India With Petrol and CNG Fuel Options; Check Starting Price, Variants, Engine and Transmission.

Skoda Superb 2024 Launched in India on April 3, 2024 (Today):

Introducing the new Škoda Superb, now available in unique Škoda shades for the first time ever. This luxurious sedan carries on our prestigious heritage and is reintroduced exclusively for you. Book a test drive: https://t.co/V15Jzyj5bl#SkodaSuperb #SkodaIndia pic.twitter.com/fp8kFkLj6c — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)