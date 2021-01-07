MG Motor India will officially launch the 2021 Hector Facelift today in the country. Arrived in India last year, the SUV will get a facelift version today. Ahead of the launch, several images of the upcoming facelift Hector have been leaked online. As per the reports, the SUV is likely to come only with some cosmetic changes and will not be offered with mechanical changes. The online launch event will begin at 12:30 pm via Morris Garages India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live streaming of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. MG Hector Plus SUV Launched in India at Rs 13.48 Lakh; Check Prices, Features, Variants, Bookings & Specifications.

As per reports, upcoming MG Hector will come with a new grille inspired by MG ZS EV, five-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV will get three engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and a 2.0-litre diesel. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

To evolve is to change for the better. Catch the action live today at 12.30pm. https://t.co/bCcFxx6tEY pic.twitter.com/tT9WjxEinK — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) January 7, 2021

On the inside, 2021 MG Hector Facelift will sport a new updated beige and black dual-tone along with ventilated seats for both driver & passenger in the front row, a wireless phone charger, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay support, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof along with 'Hello MG' voice command function paired with the i-Smart system and a second USB port to the passenger side of the central row. 2021 MG Hector Facelift is likely to be priced between Rs 13.2 lakh to Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

