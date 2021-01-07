Today has been an interesting day for the Indian automotive industry. We saw Jeep Compass unveil followed by the launch of the MG Hector. The new Compass has been designed to bear the severe conditions and is quite similar to the one that was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Show in China. On the other hand, the MG Hector 2021 is the facelift version of Hector that was launched in India last year. In addition to this, Morris Garages also showcased the Hector Plus 7-seater which is a sibling of Hector Facelift SUV. Let's take a look at the features & specifications of both Hector Facelift and new Compass. 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched in India from Rs 12.89 Lakh; Check Price, Bookings, Features & Specifications Here.

The Exterior of Jeep Compass gets new refinement, grace, strength, new body colour, tweaked seven-slat grille, new full-LED headlights, alloy wheels and new LED taillights. Rear and front bumpers are revised along with a wide honeycomb mesh air dam that gives the SUV a more manly appeal.

Jeep Compass (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

On the interior, the new Compass features an integrated premium console, wireless phone charger, a 10.1-inch HD display powered by Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, brake lock differential, ready alert braking, hill hold, hill descent, a 360-degree camera system that eliminates all blind spots, cruise control and auto-hold foot fatigue.

MG Hector Facelift (Photo Credits: MG Motors India)

MG Hector Facelift 2021 comes with a new thermo pressed bold enhanced front chrome grille, gunmetal grey skid plates, an 18-inch dual-tone machine alloys. On the inside, the SUV features 2-tone interior shades - Champagne and black across dashboard, seats, door panels. Moreover, it gets ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, Wi-Fi and iWatch connectivity, support for Hinglish voice commands. For passengers' safety, the new Facelift SUV comes with 6 airbags, ESC, a 360-degree camera and more.

MG Hector Facelift (Photo Credits: MG Motors India)

Mechanically, the Compass retains the BS6's engine options - a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, multi-air petrol that produces a power of 163PS coupled with either 6-speed manual or 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also comes with a 2.0-litre engine that generates 170PS with either 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. On the other side, Hector Facelift gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 143PS power, 250Nm of torque. Other two engine options include a 48-volt hybrid & a 2.0-litre diesel.

