MG Motor India officially will be announcing the prices for the highly awaited Hector Plus SUV in the country. The SUV is essentially a six-seater version of the 5-seater Hector that will feature captain seats in the second row. The SUV made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020, and it was expected to arrive in the country earlier this year. The India launch was impacted because of the Covid-19 crisis, compelling the carmaker to postpone the launch. Finally, the SUV will go on sale in the country today. Interested customers can also watch the live telecast of MG Hector Plus SUV launch by clicking on the below-embedded video. MG Hector Plus SUV Launching Tomorrow in India: 5 Things To Know.

The pre-bookings for the Hector Plus have already open throughout the country for an amount of Rs 50,000. Interested buyers can straightaway head to the nearest dealership or they can simply book the newest offering online via the official website. The new Hector Plus SUV will be seen in three trims- Super, Smart & Sharp. The Hector Plus will be offered in six exterior colour options, which includes Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Sky Blue.

MG Hector Plus SUV To Be Launched in India on July 13 (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

Aesthetically, the Hector Plus sports subtle design changes over the regular Hector SUV. It now gets glossy black grille with integrated LED DRLs, LED headlamps, floating side indicator light, shark fin antenna, roof rails, redesigned front and rear bumpers, LED taillights and more. On the inside, the Hector Plus also gets minor changes in the form of smoked sepia brown leather interiors. It comes with features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, front and rear parking sensors, powered tail-gate with swipe function and second-row seats with recline and slide function.

MG Hector PLus SUV Interior (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

The powertrain options of the SUV are straightaway lifted from the regular Hector SUV. It comes in three engine options - 1.5,-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor and 2.0-litre diesel motor. The 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid variant and 2.0-litre diesel variant will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant will be offered exclusively with a DCT unit. When launched in the country, the Hector Plus will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

