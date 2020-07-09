MG Motor India is all set to launch its third product for the Indian market next week. The newest offering from MG will be the 6-seater version of the Hector, which will go on sale in India on July 13, 2020. The carmaker has also started taking pre-bookings for the SUV with an upfront payment of Rs 50,000. The customers, in fact, also pre-book the SUV via MG's official website. Additionally, the 6-seater Hector SUV has been listed on the site revealing several details and specs ahead of the launch. Ahead of the launch, the Hector Plus SUV has already started arriving at the dealerships. Toyota Corolla Cross SUV Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Going by the details revealed on the official website, the upcoming MG Hector Plus will be offered in three powertrain options - the1.5-litre, turbo-petrol, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol mill produces a maximum power of 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is clubbed with 6-speed DCT. While the mild-hybrid unit gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel engine makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

All-New 6-Seater MG Hector Plus SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

Design-wise, the all-new Hector Plus SUV gets several cosmetic updates including a new chrome-finished grille design upfront, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, floating light turn indicator, front and rear skid plates, chrome finished window beltline, roof rails, side body cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, rear spoiler, LED taillights and more.

MG Hector Plus SUV Interior (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

The SUV will be offered in three trim levels - Sharp, Smart & Super. On the inside, the Hector Plus comes with smoked sepia brown leather seats, eight ambient lightings, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch coloured MID, 10.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, brand's i-Smart car connectivity with 55 features and more. It will get captain seats in the middle row.

MG Hector Plus SUV Rear (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

For safety, the SUV comes packed with six airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, ESP, traction control, Hill hold control, front parking sensors, speed warning alert, reverse parking, rear defogger, Electric parking brake (DCT only) and much more.

The company will be officially announcing the prices of the SUV for the Indian market next week. We speculate that the three-row version of the Hector is likely to be priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

