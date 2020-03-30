2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants, Colours & Specifications

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The South Korean automaker, Hyundai silently launch the facelifted version of its mid-sized sedan - Verna in India with a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelifted is the second model from Hyundai after Creta, which was introduced recently in India. Offered in 11 variants, the newest offering from Hyundai is available in 4 trim levels - S, S+, SX & SX(O). The interested customers can book the sedan with an upfront payment of Rs 25,000. It is important to note that the 2020 Hyundai Verna comes with cosmetic upgrades along with updated BS6 compliant engines. EMI Relief on Car Loans: Hyundai and Its Luxury Brand Genesis Launch Job Loss Protection Plan Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The newly launched Verna facelift sports Hyundai's signature-style chrome grille, which is flanked by wraparound LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. Moreover, the sedan gets updated bumper housing round fog lamps along with chrome inserts just below the air vents. The rear section of the car is now loaded with LED taillights, new dual-tone bumper, shark fin antenna, and more. The car also gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver door handles, side indicators integrated ORVMs and more.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

Inside the cabin, the sedan comes loaded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with redesigned air-conditioner vents, digital instrument cluster and a multi-functional steering wheel. Other highlights include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, sunroof and hands-free boot.

Mechanically, the new 2020 Hyundai Verna is offered with a choice two petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol mills are 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.0-litre, Turbo GDi petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol engine makes maximum 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, is tuned to make 118 bhp and 172 Nm of power figures. The former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with iVT whereas the powerful unit is mated with a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine, which is 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit is clubbed with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. It churns out 113 bhp with 250 Nm of torque.

Coming to the prices, the new Verna sedan is listed with a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh for the 1.5-Litre S variant. The top-end model - 1.0-Litre SX(O) costs Rs 13.99 lakh (All Prices ex-showroom Delhi). The sedan takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and others in the mid-size sedan segment.