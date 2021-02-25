The fashion industry, especially of clothing is quite vast. There are thousands of brands that promise people that their taste in clothing will be provided the best by their brand. Nasir Ahmed Sabri also promises the same with his clothing line, Nasir Bespoke and delivers the same. In fact, one would be amazed with the varieties of clothing his fashion lines has for people.

Nasir Bespoke was founded in the year 2013 and has shown an immense growth since then. When it comes to the finest of luxury offerings in gentlemen's tailoring, Nasir Bespoke's name is always mentioned. Their fashion sense is a mix of of modern style and cut. It upholds the principles of the traditional artist is the distinguishing feature. They have classic and elegant Sherwani collection that will definitely astonish a person's mind. Their collection is irresistible, full of trends, traditional outfits and modern looks.

While their game in styling is top, the quality is far better than excellent. One would find themselves raving about the finishing and quality of clothing by Bespoke along with the professional yet friendly customer relationship they have. About his brand, Nasir Ahmed Sabri shares, "We are one of the most successful and preferred creators of Bespoke collections because we are exceptionally good listeners. We heard every word of what you say and want from the suit‚ add our own creative input based on your needs and our expertise‚ and deliver results that will more than meet your expectations. And we do it every single time."

Talking about their biggest collaboration and achievements, the list is quite exciting. Take a look:

2013: Royal Clothing launches NASIR

2014: NASIR opens its first store in GURUGRAM

2015: Becomes official merchandise partner with DELHI DAREDEVILS

2017: Opens its store in DELHI & DEHRADUN

2020: Opens its second store in gurugram