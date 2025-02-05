New Delhi, February 5: Ola Electric has expanded its Roadster electric bikes by launching its new Ola Roadster X today in India. The Indian EV firm led by Bhavish Aggarwal said that the new motorcycle had 'futuristic' design to it and longer range. Ola continues to offer the minimalist design and modern appeal to its two-wheelers be it Ola S1 series or Ola Roadster series as the new Ola Roadster X electric bike is no different.

Ola's new electric motorcycle comes with several modern features and specifications along with aerodynamic design. The new bike adds several new details to the Roadster series which includes Ola Roadster and Ola Roadster Pro. The Ola Roadster X sits well ahead of these two models.

Ola Roadster X Specifications, Features and Design

Ola Roadster X comes with 200 km certified range where as it can achieve 40 kmph in 2.8 to 3.4 in seconds. The electric bike delivers with 11kW maximum power. The bike comes with three battery packs 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh. The 2.5kWh model offers the top speed of 105 kmph and 144 km range with 3.4 seconds to achieve 0-40 kmph. The 3.5kWh model offers 140 118 kmph top speed, 140 range and takes 3.1 seconds to reach 0-40 kmph. The top model with 4.5kWh battery offers 196 km range, 118 kmph top speed and takes 3.1 seconds to achieve 0-40 kmph.

Ola's Roadster X comes with 4.3-inch LCD display that offers smart connectivity features. The motorcycle comes with additional features like Cruise Control, Geo and Time fencing, Advanced Regan, Reverse mode and dedicated three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports.

The Ola Roadster X is built on top of Gen 3 design with significant boost in power and energy efficiency. The e-bike comes with industry-first 'flat cable', mid-drive motor with integrated MCU and single ABS brake wire. The Roadster X offers Tyre Pressure alerts, Tow and Theft Detection, Energy Insights and others. It comes with LED headlamp, front disc brakes.

The Ola Roadster X comes with MoveOS 5 out-of-the-box in the motorcycle and allows for Ola Electric App connectivity with the bike. Further the software allows features like Roadtrip mode for enhanced driving experience.

Ola Roadster X Plus Specifications and Features

Ola Roadster X Plus gets all the same modern features; however it delivers maximum 252km IDC range.125 kmph top speed with maximum 11kW power output. It also gets multiple riding modes including DIY Mode and instant torque taking bike from 0 to 40 in 2.7 seconds. The top-end Ola Roadster X Plus variant comes with 4680 BharatCell, 11kW power that takes the bike from 0-40 kmph within 2.7 seconds. It offers whopping 501 km range.

Ola Roadster X Price in India, Availability

Ola Roadster X 2.5kWh price starts in India at INR 89,999, 3.5kWh variant at INR 99,999 and 4.5kWh variant at INR 1,09,999. Roadster X Plus with 4.5kWh starts at INR 1,19,999 and 9.1kWh starts at INR 1,69,999.

The interested customers can reserve this bike at INR 999. The bike will be offered in multiple colours including Stellar Blue, Anthracite, Pine Green, Industrial Silver and Ceramic White.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).