New Delhi, February 4: Tata Harrier EV is expected to launch soon in India to expand Tata Motors' electric vehicle portfolio. The automaker recently showcased the Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Speculations around the Harrier EV battery pack, range, and price suggest that it will likely be a strong competitor in the electric vehicle market in India. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sees Record 50,000 Booking in Japan in Just 4 Days, Forces Company to Halt Orders As It of Made-in-India Subcompact SUV.

The design of the Harrier EV would be quite similar to the ICE version. The LED daytime running light will be retained, and the grille will now be closed off with a body-coloured panel. The EV will come with a redesigned bumper, which will include triangular vents on the sides that will have the headlights.

The Harrier EV battery pack options might include multiple variants. The Tata Harrier EV is likely to feature all-wheel drive (AWD) in select variants and will come with a new set of alloy wheels finished in black. The expected price for the Harrier EV may be around INR 30 lakh. Tata Motors is also expected to offer a Stealth Edition of the upcoming Harrier EV. Ola Roadster X Launch in India on February 5; Know What To Expect From Upcoming E-Bike From Ola Electric.

Tata Harrier EV Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Tata Harrier EV is expected to offer ventilated and powered seats in the front row, along with ambient interior lighting strips in the cabin. It is likely to feature a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an additional screen for the front passenger. As per multiple reports, the Harrier EV battery pack options might include 60kWh and 80kWh variants. There are also rumours that a 75kWh battery pack could be included. The EV is anticipated to offer a range of around 500 Km on a single charge.

