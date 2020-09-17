Skoda Auto India has finally launched the Rapid TSI automatic in India with a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rider Plus variant. The Ambition AT model of the Skoda Rapid TSI costs Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is also offering the automatic variant on the Onyx and Style models that are priced at Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Additionally, there's also a top-end Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo AT model that gets a price tag of Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV, Rapid TSI & Superb Facelift Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The newly launched Skoda Rapid AT is premium over the manual counterpart by Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. The sedan now comes with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This is the same unit that also features on the Volkswagen Vento TSI. It is important to note that the Skoda Rapid TSI was introduced in the country earlier this year in April. But, it was offered in a manual version only.

Skoda Rapid TSI (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

Watch the virtual launch of the new ŠKODA RAPID TSI Automatic. Catch the excitement here. #Awetomatic #PRNDS #RAPIDTSIhttps://t.co/nFbZqKFDie — ŠKODA India (@SkodaIndia) September 17, 2020

The newly launched Skoda Rapid TSI AT comes powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol, mated with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The motor makes 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the Rapid AT will offer fuel-economy of 16.24 kmpl, which is around 2.73 kmpl lesser than the manual counterpart that returns 18.97 kmpl.

Skoda Rapid TSI (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

There's no design or feature changes on the automatic variant as compared to the manual versions. It is loaded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity. Additional features offered on the sedan are rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control system, rear AC vents, reverse parking camera, footwell illumination, height-adjustable driver seat.

Skoda Rapid TSI (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

For safety, the Skoda Rapid TSI AT is packed with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, and speed alert system as standard fitment. In addition to these features, the top-spec Rapid AT gets four airbags and cruise control.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Rapid TSI AT -

Variants Prices Rapid TSI Rider Plus AT Rs 9.49 Lakh Rapid TSI Ambition AT Rs 11.29 Lakh Rapid TSI Onyx AT Rs 11.49 Lakh Rapid TSI Style AT Rs 12.99 Lakh Rapid TSI Monte Carlo AT Rs 13.29 Lakh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).