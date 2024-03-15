India's leading food delivery platform, Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, bought the country's first Aston Martin DB12 sportscar worth Rs 4.59 crore. The car was launched in India on September 23, 2023. It has a 5198cc engine that generates a maximum of 670bhp power and 800 Nm torque. The car offers 325kmph as top speed and comes in premium design and features. According to the report by Moneycontrol, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also owns other sports and luxury cars like Ferrari Roma, Porsche Carrera S, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche 911 Turbo S. Indian Government Approves E-Vehicle Policy To Promote Country As EV Manufacturing Hub, Opens Door to Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Deepinder Goyal Buys India's First Aston Martin DB12:

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has recently purchased an Aston Martin DB12 sports car, adding to his collection of high-performance vehicles, which includes the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Roma, and Lamborghini Urus, Cartoq reported. The Aston Martin DB12, unveiled in… pic.twitter.com/2hojx55APy — Indian Startup News (@indstartupnews) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)