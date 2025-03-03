Mumbai, March 3: Elon Musk's Tesla hinted at its India entry by announcing hiring people at the Mumbai and Delhi locations. This comes after Elon Musk met with Indian PM Narendra Modi in the United States and discussed various topics. Tesla has anticipated arriving in the Indian electric vehicle market for years but skipped the country due to tariffs. However, the company has started hiring people and has also looked for a location in Mumbai BKC.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Elon Musk's Tesla is ready to open its first showroom at Maker Maxity in BKC Mumbai. The report said that the company secured a 3,000 sq ft space for the exact location and another showroom with 4,000 sq ft space at Delhi's Aerocity at INR 25 lakh monthly rent. The US-based electric car maker will pay up to INR 35 lakh monthly to the Maker Maxity location, per the report. Ola Electric Laying Off 1,000 Employees and Contract Workers in Its 2nd Round of Job Cuts To Reduce Growing Losses: Reports.

Elon Musk's Tesla has yet to officially announce when it will start operating in India and which car it will offer first. According to the report, Mumbai's BKC is the most expensive commercial real estate hub in India. The report also highlighted that Tesla's showroom rental deal could be the highest ever in the auto industry.

Regarding the Tesla Delhi showroom, the report said the monthly rent would be INR 25 lakh. Musk's EV company would pay this for 4,000 sq ft showroom space. The report said that sources informed us that Tesla had already finalised the Delhi location in the Aerocity area at Brookfield property near India Gandhi International Airport (IGI). India Emerges As Major Automobile Producer and Exporter Alongside Electronics Manufacturing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tesla is expected to launch its first car with a starting price of INR 22 or INR 60 lakh and above. At first, the company is expected to import the cars from a German factory, not from China.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).