Tesla has started rolling out Grok AI services to Tesla vehicles in the United States. Elon Musk already confirmed to rollout the Grok AI chatbot to the Tesla electric vehicles soon. The Tesla Model Y on the official Tesla US website started showing "Grok AI now available." After clicking the 'Learn more' option, the website shows that the users can talk to Grok from xAI on the vehicle and choose Grok personalities from Storyteller and Unhinged. Tesla Model Y Launch in India on July 15, 2025, Deliveries Expected in August; Check Expected Price, Bookings Commencement, Key Features and Specifications.

Tesla Model Y Gets Now Coming With Grok AI Integration

NEWS: Tesla is now advertising “Grok AI now available” directly on its U.S. website. When you click on Learn more it says: “You can now talk to Grok, your AI companion from xAI in your vehicle. You can choose Grok's voice and personality, ranging from Storyteller to Unhinged.” pic.twitter.com/5ihXiTXVe3 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)