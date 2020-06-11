The Importance of Building a Social Media Presence for Your Brand

Elijiah Pitman

Nowadays, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a business or a personal brand, you need to be developing your social media presence. Maintaining a strong brand as well as consistently sharing content is an essential part of being in business, or even being an employee. Anyone interested in you or your brand, whether that be a recruiter, potential employer, or customer, will look for you on social media.

But we haven’t always had Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other platforms, so why is it so vital to now? Here’s what founder of CloutMedia, Elijiah Pitman has to say.

Elijiah Pitman

Elijiah Pitman is the founder and CEO of CloutMedia as well as the creator of popular Instagram accounts such as @funnysgod, @xy.quote and more. Combined, his accounts have more than 3million followers. An Australian based entrepreneur and influencer, Pitman has focused on motivated media influencer marketing and management, helping small brands, personalities, and businesses thrive and grow in this competitive field.

Using effective and innovative strategies and campaigns, here is what Pitman has to say about the advantages of a social media presence.

You Build Authority

When you have a relevant social media profile that you maintain regularly, you build authority as a brand. As soon as you have a well-developed and on-brand feed (whatever that means to you), people will see you as more trustworthy. If you’re sharing information as an agency, business, or personal brand, you’re also displaying your expertise and showing people why they should follow and trust you.

It’s Your Introduction

Social media is a way of introducing your brand to new followers or clients. Social media is now used as a way to “get to know” a brand, company or individual before meeting anyone face-to-face, or making the decision to reach out. Decision-makers in businesses and consumers like to do their research before making a purchase, and a strong social media presence will keep you front and center in their minds.

It Increases Brand Awareness

To build on that point, your social media presence is one of (if not the) the best ways to increase brand awareness. With almost half of the world’s population using social media platforms (approximately 3.8 billion), they’re a natural place to reach new audiences, potential customers, as well as stay connected with your current clients. Everyone using social media can see what others are getting excited about, and the natural virality of social media means you always have a chance to extend your reach with a successful post.

Great for SEO

A strong social media presence will increase organic traffic to your site, and show search engines that you’re worth directing relevant traffic to. This is key if you’re a business or personal brand and want to make your website a resource for your customers.

Boost Product Sales

It’s no secret that social media networks are becoming increasingly important for ecommerce and product search. Whether you’re working with a well-known brand in a partnership or have your own product, you’ll want people to see it and buy it. The more social media platforms your product is seen on, and especially the more people talking about it, the more sales you’re likely to have. This works just as well for services and digital products like courses, too.

People Follow People

In the nicest way possible, people tend to have sheep-like behavior. This is why influencers have blown up in recent years – we love to follow and do as others do because it indicates that it’s good. The more followers you have, the more interaction with your social media you have, the more people will start paying attention to your brand. If you can convert these new followers into long-time followers, you’ll be able to reach these customers simply by sharing on social media. That’s a lot easier than putting out ads and hoping to hook the right people.

In this day and age, social media acts as a kind of paper trail for all your success; growing your social media presence is essential to accelerating your business or career growth and bringing in new opportunities. If you’re ready to grow your social media presence, but aren’t sure where to start, click here for help reaching your social media goals. CloutMedia will help you accelerate your growth as soon as possible.