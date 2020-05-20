Tony Levy Makes an Exit From Laline Japan

Tony Levy

Successful Israeli entrepreneur, Tony Levy, sells 70% of Laline Japan with Company net Worth of 30 million dollars to the Japanese company TSI that have in 2016 net income of 1.6 Billion Dollar 40 different brand and 1600 Different shops. When he sold Laline with 24 and 2 in Hawaii.

Tony Levy seems to be cashing in on his years of hard work and deservedly so after selling 70% of his ownership of Laline Japan to TSI Holding, a popular Japanese company. Tony Levy got into Laline in 2010, defying all odds, including doubts from his friends to become a part of the company. Tony, thanks to his passion and dedication to make all his ventures a success, was able to grow the brand, with an investment of about $1.5 million for the first shop only, and a rent of $100,000.

Investors and entrepreneurs are often referred to as risk-takers as they go into projects that most people see as dangerous, trusting their guts to make the best out of the situation. While some come out with their fingers burnt, losing their resources such as time, money, and effort, others succeed and enjoy the benefits of their risks. One individual that seems to have honed the skills of identifying great investment potentials and building them into successes is Tony Levy.

The 2008 financial crisis hit the globe hard, with some businesses collapsing and some investors seemingly raking in the cash. Tony was also hit by the devastating financial crisis as he stopped the expansion of his business, even when it was blooming due to reduced sales. Consequently, Tony went back to Israel to study and seemingly change his life course. This also gave him the opportunity to invest in Laline, which turned out to be his goldmine.

Tony got a contract to be a part of Laline in 2010, a move he embraced with both hands, despite the ravaging financial crises. The first Laline Shop was opened in 2011, investing his time, money, and efforts. Thanks to the tenacity of the Israeli entrepreneur, Laline grew across the Asian continent, with franchises in Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. Tony’s excitement at playing in the big league could not be contained, even with the mixed experience of fear.

Over the years, Tony Levy was able to grow the Laline brand as a major cosmetic brand in Asia and eventually reaped the fruits of his labor when TSI holding offered to purchase part of the business. Now worth more than $25 million, Tony cashed out and took the big exit by selling 70% of his ownership of the brand.