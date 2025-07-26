New Delhi, July 26: The TVS Motor Company has launched a new special edition scooter of the TVS Ntorq 125, referred to as the Super Soldier Edition. The TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition draws inspiration from Marvel’s iconic character, Captain America. The launch is part of the company’s Super Squad series, which already features scooters themed around other superheroes. TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition price in India starts at INR 98,117 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motor described the new edition and said the scooter is “a bold reimagination of the fan-favourite Captain America.” The company added that the TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition as a “Camo-inspired design”, and “this edition blends heroic legacy with street-ready swagger." ‘Made in China’ BYD EV in Self-Driving Mode Spirals out of Control at Tianfu Airport in Chengdu After Brake Failure, Circles Over 100 Times (Watch Video).

TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition Specifications and Features

The TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition comes with advanced features and stylish details. It includes a gaming console-inspired digital speedometer, a USB charger for convenience, and a 20-litre under-seat storage area. It also features an LED lamp and comes with a wheelbase of 1285mm and ground clearance of 155mm. The TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition has a kerb weight of 111 kg. The scooter offers two options for the front brakes, which come either with a 220mm disc with SBT or a 130mm drum with SBT. At the rear, it features a 130mm drum brake. MG Cyberster Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Electric Roadster Launched by JSW MG Motor India.

The front suspension of the NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition comes with a telescopic suspension with hydraulic dampers, while the rear uses a coil spring paired with hydraulic dampers. It is powered by a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SI, air-cooled, fuel-injected 124.8cc engine. It delivers a peak power of 7kW at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 10.6Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter also comes with a 5.8-litre fuel tank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).