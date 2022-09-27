Delhi, September 27: The central government employees, who have been waiting for the government's announcement on Dearness Allowance(DA) under 7th Pay Commission may hear some good news tomorrow, September 28. The government has however not made any official announcement regarding the probable date as yet.

Reports say that the Union Cabinet headed by PM Narendra Modi is expected to announce Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike for central government employees under 7th pay commission recommendations on September 28. 7th Pay Commission Good News: 4% DA Hike for Central Government Employees, Announcement Likely on This Day

The dearness allowance this time is expected to increase by 4 percent under 7th Pay Commission. After the hike, it will go up from 34 to 38 percent. At present, a 34 percent dearness allowance is being given to the central government employees. With the hike of 38 percent in the DA, there will be a good jump in salary for the Central government employees. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Ahead of DA Hike As Centre to Make Announcement on Promotions of Government Employees Soon

A rise in DA this month is suggested by the June All-India CPI-IW. Employees may also receive arrears for the months of July and August in addition to the increase in the Dearness allowance.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December.

Earlier, on March 30, the Union Cabinet increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to account for the price increase, benefiting more than 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners. The increases ranged from 3% to 34%.

