Are you searching for the best SIP calculator to know how much you can accumulate? In India, most of them are usually free and easy to use. They offer a user-friendly interface and make accurate projections of your final corpus. To serve the various investor needs, these calculators come in a lot of variety. In this article, let’s check out the eight best SIP calculators that were used the most in 2025.

1. Simple SIP calculator

Offered by several leading NBFCs and banks, this is the most popular type of SIP calculator. It lets you instantly calculate the future value of your regular contributions. This calculator is based on the compound interest formula and considers all your returns to be re-invested. This tool is ideal for beginners who need a quick rough estimate of how much they can accumulate. While making calculations, it does not consider factors like tax or inflation.

2. Step-up SIP calculator

If you want to gradually increase your SIP contributions, a step-up SIP calculator is the perfect tool for you. It allows you to set a fixed percentage increase in your SIP amount every year.

This type is beneficial for investors who:

Are expecting a rise in income

or

Want to increase their investment and take advantage of market growth over time.

3. Goal-based SIP calculator

This is a reverse calculator and works opposite to a simple SIP calculator. Here you first enter the size of your target corpus, tenure, and the expected rate of return. After this, it instantly calculates the monthly SIP amount needed to reach that goal.

This tool is ideal for those who have specific financial goals in mind, such as:

Buying a house

Funding education

Retirement planning, and more

Such calculators also offer EMI estimation features. Using it, you can easily estimate your EMI liability for purchases made from online marketplaces or offline stores.

4. Inflation-adjusted SIP calculator

This tool considers the impact of inflation on your future returns. For example, if your expected return rate is 12% and the prevailing inflation rate is 4%, it will make calculations using the net return of 8% (12% - 4%). This gives you a more realistic estimate of how much you will need to meet your goals. Also, it ensures that your SIP investment grows sufficiently to beat inflation.

5. Tax-adjusted SIP calculator

This SIP calculator is useful for investors who want to calculate their post-tax returns. It considers the tax implications on your SIP returns, such as capital gains tax. Using this tool, you can understand:

How do taxes affect your overall return?

and

How much do you need to invest to meet your financial goals after tax deductions?

6. Lumpsum and SIP growth calculator

This calculator allows you to input both the:

Lumpsum amount

and

The recurring SIP

It shows how each part grows with compounded returns. Using this tool, you can visualise how the initial investment (lumpsum) and subsequent SIPs complement each other. This calculator is perfect for investors who make an initial large upfront payment and continue investing via regular SIP contributions.

7. SIP calculator with partial withdrawals

This type of SIP calculator allows you to input partial withdrawals from your SIP investment. You can make these entries at different points during the investment period. After making entries, this tool adjusts the future value based on the amount and frequency of withdrawals. It is ideal for investors who regularly want some money during their investment period.

8. SIP calculator with investment fee adjustments

This SIP calculator considers the fees associated with the investment, such as:

Entry load: Charged by mutual funds when you invest via the SIP route.

Fund management fee: A recurring fee charged by the asset management company (AMC) for managing the mutual fund.

Exit load (indirect at entry): Charged when you exit the investment.

This tool adjusts the expected returns after accounting for these fees. It gives you a more accurate projection of the returns you will actually receive.

Conclusion

By using the best SIP calculators, you can instantly estimate your future returns. These tools come in various types and are loaded with several features like:

Tax, investment fee, and inflation adjustments

Factoring in partial withdrawals

Considering both SIP and lump sum contributions at the same time

These calculators help you set clear financial goals and significantly optimise your SIP investment strategy.