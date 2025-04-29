Nothing CEO Carl Pei posted the Q1 2025 results of the smartphone company showing 156% YoY growth. Carl Pei said that Nothing was India's fastest-growing smartphone brand. He further highlighted that the company saw growth in five straight quarters. Pei said that Nothing was the only company able to achieve such results in the last 10 years period. Nothing recently launched Nothing Phone 3(a) in India, CMF Phone 2 Pro and planning for the flagship Nothing Phone 3 soon. Grok Working Neuralink on Chat App To Empower 3rd Brain Implant Patient Bradford G Smith To Communicate Faster.

Nothing Posted 156% YoY Growth, Said CEO Carl Pei

Big week for us at @Nothing 🇮🇳 • Fastest-growing smartphone brand in India: +156% YoY growth (Q1 2025) • 5 straight quarters leading growth • Only brand in the last 10 years to do it Thank you to everyone building with us. We’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/Z3GAHdBrvK — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 29, 2025

