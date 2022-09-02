The true incentive that lies in pursuing influencer marketing for brands lies in the fact that they get access to a pre-nurtured audience, considerably inclined towards the brand's niche and the credibility of the creator. Thus, the benefits of influencer marketing are as fruitful as it gets! All brands need to do is create a smooth collaboration with an influencer to curate a content strategy that targets their audience at the right moment in their consumer journey.

This is where leading influencer marketing platform such as Grynow Media Private Limited comes into the picture. The major role these agencies play is to ensure a smooth partnership between both parties, i.e., the brand and the creator, contributing to the campaign strategy so that brands make the best out of the advantages of using influencer marketing. Did you know that 80% of consumers make a purchase upon an influencer's recommendations? On that note, let's discuss the benefits of using influencers for marketing in 2022.

Top 5 Benefits of Influencer Marketing for Brands in 2022

The benefits of influencer marketing for brands range from short-term, like app downloads, website visits, etc., to much more long-term, like brand awareness and credibility. Here are a select few that are absolutely irresistible for brands! Influencer Marketing Strategy: How To Create a Winning Strategy.

Influencer Marketing Enhances Brand Awareness & Reach

Through influencer marketing, brands get the opportunity of breaking into a highly nurtured audience, thus, effectively multiplying their reach into the market! Today 93% of marketers are leveraging the advantages of influencer marketing. Out of this figure, 86% of marketers claimed to raise brand awareness was the top objective of their collaboration with influencers. This is how well this strategy is helping brands meet their long-term goals and create a name for themselves in the market!

Influencer Marketing is Highly Cost Effective

One of the biggest benefits of influencer marketing for brands is that they don't have to spend a ton of capital on finding and testing their target audience. This is so because an influencer is already aware of the way their audience thinks, perceives, and engages with a certain type of content. Thus, brands don't have to spend their efforts on this, making influencer marketing highly cost-effective. Moreover, 60% of marketers consider influencer-generated content works better for them rather than branded posts. This means influencer marketing yields a handsome & hefty ROI for brands!

Influencers Drive Purchase Decisions of Consumers

Making purchase decisions is a continuous journey for consumers, wherein they look for referrals, suggestions and reviews to make the leap from consideration to purchase of the product. Today, they place this trust in influencers as 60% of users on YouTube and 70% of users on Facebook and Instagram make the final purchase decision based on their favourite content creator's opinion. Influencers achieve this trust by sharing their honest reviews about the products and helping their audience make informed decisions. Thus, one of the biggest benefits of using influencers in 2022. Edit Tweet Feature: Twitter Rolling Out Edit Button Soon, Here’s What We Know So Far.

The Concept of Influencer Marketing Has Endless Potential

Today influencers are not only helping brands to make conversions & sales but also helping them achieve their long-term goals such as building an identity for themselves, establishing trust and creating credibility. Where initially influencer marketing was a rather simple collaboration wherein a creator talked about a product in order to get sales, today it has become a much more complex concept where marketers use it in a marketing mix in order to make the best of the advantages it has to offer. As the industry value has tremendously grown to a whopping 16.4 billion USD, it is safe to say that the best is yet to come when it comes to the advantages of using influencer marketing!

Influencer Marketing is a Win-Win Partnership for Brands and Creators

Today roughly every 5 in 10 marketers are planning a 6-month to a 1-year-long partnership with influencers. This statistic is clearly indicative of a trend where brands build long-term influencer relations with creators rather than a one-off collaboration. This not only brings stability to the brand's face value as the audience can relate to the creator instantly the brand, but this is also a very lucrative deal for influencers as they become brand ambassadors! Thus, it becomes a win-win for both parties. Clearly, one of the advantages of influencer marketing is that it will be a creator favourite!

In conclusion

In hindsight, brands need to remember that they can leverage the benefits of using influencer marketing to achieve their goals only when done right. Thus, understanding when, where and how to target the audience in their consumer journey is highly crucial. This is where a leading influencer marketing agency like Grynow helps brands in their strategy.