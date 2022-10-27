New Delhi, Oct 27: EV charging network company Charge+Zone and Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday joined hands to set up a network of charging stations for Mahindra's range of electric SUVs.

By the end of this fiscal, Mahindra's EV users will have access to the Charge+Zone's network of more than 2,500 charging points across 25 cities and 10,000 kms of highways.

"We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with Charge+Zone for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon to be launched XUV400 EV," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The EV charging stations will be able to cover a range of electric four-wheelers -- from cars to eLCVs.

Charge+Zone and Mahindra will explore installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations, including owned and rented sites, offices or any other areas nominated by Mahindra, its affiliates and group companies.

In addition, they plan to roll out e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, with the aim of empowering all EV users to seamlessly access the charging network.

"With this partnership, we aim to build a well-connected ecosystem that would not only provide electric SUV users with access to fast charging points across the country but will also help the EV ecosystem grow," said Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, Charge+Zone.

The company's charging stations are rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol that provides 80-100 per cent charge in 20-30 minutes and full charge in an hour depending on the EV's battery size.

These chargers also come with additional amenities of food-courts, restaurants, hotels etc., as well as with the facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

The company recently completed the electrification of over 1,000 km of national highways, by installing a network of 20 unmanned, app-driven, superfast EV charging points along the Gujarat-Maharashtra national highway.

