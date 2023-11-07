Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, will be essaying the role of a transwoman in stage play titled Strictly Unconventional. The play comes with multiple relationships and the stories around them. Junaid is a part of two of these stories and both his parts are diametrically opposite to one another. Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan Look Cool in Casuals As the Father–Son Duo Pose Together for the Paparazzi (Watch Video).

"The play has multiple relationship stories and Junaid is part of two of them. Both roles are poles apart. In one, which is worth immense praise, he will be seen playing a transwoman. He will be seen donning a chudidaar kameez with a wig. It is going to be performed in the evening of November 15 at Prithvi Theatre”, revealed a source.

Junaid has been working actively in theatre for over six years. He made his foray into the world of theatre in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, a biting satire on the absurdity of war. On the work front, while his screen debut is announced as his project with YRF titled Maharaj, as per reports he also has already signed another film which will also star Sai Pallavi opposite him, in a love story. Sai Pallavi All Set to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan- Reports.

Recently, during a media conclave, Aamir spoke about his experiences as a father and fatherhood, where he revealed a lot about Junaid including how, although a class topper, he was known to be a really shy and introverted child. When it comes to work, he will be extremely outgoing and aggressive, but in terms of partying out, meeting people, etc. Junaid is quite reserved.

