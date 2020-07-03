Choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise has come as huge shock to many celebs across the industry. The 71-year-old ace choreographer will always be remembered for her timeless dance moves and grace. The legendary choreographer started her career as a child artist, worked as a background dancer and after a long period of time she started working as an independent choreographer. Her choreography has won hearts and today, one just cannot thank enough Saroj Khan for the wonderful dance lessons that she shared. Aditi Rao Hydari has also remembered the National Award-winning choreographer and shared a heartfelt post for her. RIP Saroj Khan: From Being a Background Dancer to Bollywood's Ace Choreographer; Taking a Look at Masterji's Journey.

It was in 2006 when Aditi Rao Hydari had made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi. The following year, Aditi made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the movie Sringaram. It was directed by debutante Sharada Ramanathan. In this film, Aditi had played the role of a devadasi, a temple dancer of the 19th century. All the songs in this movie was choreographed by Saroj Khan for which she even the National Award for Best Choreography. Aditi’s post for the legendary choreographer read, “#Legend Master ji to us... Broken heart RIP #SarojKhan Thank you for the memories, your teachings and your legacy”. Saroj Khan Death: Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Mourn the Demise Of Indian Cinema’s Legendary Choreographer.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Post On Saroj Khan

#Legend Master ji to us... 💔 RIP#SarojKhan Thank you for the memories, your teachings and your legacy ♥️🙏🏻 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 3, 2020

Aditi Rao Hydari In Sringaram

The legendary choreographer of Indian Cinema passed away on July 3 due to cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband Sardar Roshan Khan and three children - Hamid, Hina and Sukaina. May her soul rest in peace.

