After Hina Khan, Malang actress Disha Patani Defends Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Grammys Dress

Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Grammys outfit has become a huge discussion. It was a risqué outfit that Priyanka pulled off with panache. While the fashionistas hailed her Ralph & Russo gown, Twitterati were clearly not impressed with her plunging neckline outfit. Besides netizens, designer Wendell Rodricks also mocked at the actress by stating (about the cut of her dress) ‘goes all the way from LA to Cuba’, which he later deleted and shared another post in which the designer said that he was not body shaming but dress shaming. Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Risqué Dress at Grammy Awards 2020; Says ‘Who Are You To Comment On Somebody's Clothes If They Are Comfortable?’.

Although Priyanka Chopra Jonas has remained tight-lipped and not reverted to any trolls, the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra, Hina Khan and now Malang actress Disha Patani has defended PC’s Grammys outfit. When Disha was asked about this controversy, she told Zoom, “She looked beautiful. I mean honestly it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then ‘Oh! She’s so beautiful.’ You can’t really help it. You just ignore it.” Designer Wendell Rodricks On Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Gown: If You Don't Have It, Don't Flaunt It (View Posts).

There were even discussions on what if there would have been any wardrobe malfunction. Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed how she made sure that her outfit was well-secured. The actress told US Weekly, “So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same color as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can’t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn’t have that. It was like a netting.”