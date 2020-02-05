Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Risqué Dress at Grammy Awards 2020; Says ‘Who Are You To Comment On Somebody's Clothes If They Are Comfortable?’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most-sought after stars and she has fans across the globe. Be it her projects, style statements, vacays or fam-jam, fans are curious to know what their favourite star doing. Talking about her style statement, she has grabbed fashionistas’ eye balls even in the past. Priyanka’s style factor has always been classy, sexy, and simply glamorous. She has never feared to experiment with her looks in films or even while making any red carpet appearances. We did see the risqué dress Priyanka opted for the Grammy Awards 2020. While some were showering her with heaps of praises, there were also trolls speaking about her plunging neckline gown. Priyanka Chopra's Mother Stands By Her Grammys 2020 Dress, Says 'It's Her Body, She Can Do Whatever She Wants'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had donned a stunning Ralph & Russo gown for Grammy Awards 2020. There were trolls calling her ‘vulgar’ and ‘not sanskari’. There were various other comments dropped by netizens on Desi Girl’s picture. After Madhu Chopra, gorgeous Hina Khan has spoken defending PC’s choice of outfit for the glamorous event. She told Zoom, “I don’t understand. Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if she is comfortable? I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. It’s not easy to wear. It’s not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Avoided a Wardrobe Malfunction in Her Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo Gown.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Outfit For Grammy Awards 2020

View this post on Instagram Tassel fun. #grammys A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never made any comment on these trolls. Do you agree with what Hina Khan stated? Share your views with us in the comment section below.