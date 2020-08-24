Music composer Amaal Mallik seems to have lost his cool and is on a trolling spree in retaliation to those who have been trolling him. The singer-composer has been actively responding to users on Twitter who have been calling him out for being disrespectful, especially towards Salman Khan. The actor's fans have been calling out the composer for being 'thankless' even after it was Khan who launched him in the music business. In one of the Twitter interactions, Amaal also spoke about Anu Mallik who was accused of MeToo. After a Twitter user asked Amaal Malik to respect his seniors, the singer gave a rather savage response, reminding everyone about Anu Malik's MeToo allegations. Amaal Mallik Birthday: 5 Hit Bollywood Songs Composed By This Dynamic Music Composer!

In one of the Twitter interactions, a user tweeting to Amaal stated that success has gone to his head and that he must respect senior artists such as Anu Malik, Amaal responded saying how the composer may have been a legend but as a person, he lost all respect due to the MeToo allegations. He wrote, "aadmi ka kaam or Aadmi ka behaviour alag hain, kaam achha hain doesn't mean aadmi achha hain."

Check Out Amaal Mallik's Tweet Here:

Anu Malik Legend Musician Hain, But Insaan Kaisa Hain ask the ladies, ask other singers jinko physically assault kiya aur kya kya, hataa yeh sab, tujhe pasand hain tu jaa ke izzat se, aadmi ka kaam or Aadmi ka behaviour alag hain, kaam achha hain doesn’t mean aadmi achha hain 🤣 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, Amaal has been immensely vocal about nepotism and also recently spoke about nepotism in the music industry. The singer-composer also came out in support of Sonu Nigam who had recently come out against music labels practising nepotism and having camps.

