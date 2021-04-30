Arjun Kapoor never shies away from showcasing his candid side. The Panipat actor is a charmer on the screen, but he gets his share of flak for his ever-fluctuating shape (body shamers, be damned!). Not many knew that Arjun struggled with obesity that was initiated and further fostered by fast food addiction. So when the Bollywood star appeared on Discover Plus' show Star Vs Food, he decided to discuss some weighty issues. While showing off his cooking antics, Arjun Kapoor also revealed his weight transformation from fat to fit over the years as he weighed 150kgs by the time he was sixteen years old.

Talking about his parents’ separation he said, “I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally… so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating, and fast food culture came into India at that point of time and fast food is ‘fast food’, so you can go after school and keep eating. It is very difficult to let go because eventually, there is nobody to stop you beyond a point. Your mother loves you; she will reprimand you, but you are still a kid, and they give you benefit of the doubt ki yeh umar hai khaane ki, theek hai.” Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Neena Gupta Star in Netflix’s Heartwarming Flick, Don't Miss John Abraham's Cameo! (Watch Video)

With time, he developed asthma and other injuries because of his obesity. Talking about the transformation phase, he said, “I literally, one Diwali just ate biryani and had a tub of ice cream, and then I said Bas! Is Zindagi ke liye bohot kha liya, ab apni agli zindagi ke liye nahi kahunga! And that’s where the new phase of my life started, where I learned how to let go.”

After having famous Bollywood personalities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar grace the show, the amusing and quick-witted actor, Arjun Kapoorjoins the star-studded line-up for the third episode of the celebrity cooking show, ‘Star vs Food’, premiering 29th April on discovery+. The show also witnesses the presence of Sanjay and Mahhep Kapoor (Arjun's uncle and aunt). Dil Hai Deewana Music Video: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Chemistry Rocks in Darshan Raval, Zara Khan’s Lively Number

Arjun also reminisced his good old days, as he mentioned how with the turntable or the ‘Lazy Suzy’ as the family called it, he was always the first one to hoard on the chicken legs especially when they were homemade. To which Sanjay Kapoor playfully added about his domestic help Leela hiding food for Arjun to rescue his post-meal hunger pangs!

