Bengali Actress Subarna Jash Commits Suicide

Subarna Jash (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Subarna Jash was an aspiring Bengali actress from Burdwan. As per a report in TOI, the 23-year-old has allegedly committed suicide. Police sources have stated that Subarna was found hanging from the ceiling by her parents on the night of February 9, 2020. Although she was rushed to the hospital, Subaran was declared dead by the doctors. On February 10, the actress’ body was sent for post-mortem. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actress Sejal Sharma Commits Suicide.

The report also cites that the family members of Subarna Jash claim that the young actress was suffering from depression since quite a while. Subaran always wanted to become an actress and hence she decided to stay in Kolkata to pursue a career in acting. She has given numerous auditions, however Subarna could not manage to get any lead roles. She is known for her role in the show Mayurpankhi. The report also suggests that since Subarna could not manage to get any meaty roles, she headed back to her native place. Kushal Punjabi Demise: Depression, Separation From Wife and Lack Of Work, Were Reasons For Suicide, Says Friend Chetan Hansraj.

There are have been many celebs who have committed suicide due to depression. Some of the celebs committed suicide as they could not have a stable career, whilst some ended their life due to troubles in their personal life. TV actress Sejal Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling at her Mira Road flat in Mumbai. Actor-dancer Kushal Punjabi allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai home. During the investigation process, police recovered a suicide note.