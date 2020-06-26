Racism has been a reality since quite a long time and there's no running away from this truth. But after the death of George Floyd in the United States, there has been an outrage surrounding the same where #BlackLivesMatter was all over the internet. Not just this, companies around the globe who have been selling and promoting fairness creams have also been on the receiving end. However, now all it a ray of hope, as Hindustan Unilever in it's the statement revealed that they will minus the word 'fair' from all their Fair & Lovely range of products. Well, this decision by HUL has garnered positive response from many celebs and one such name is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Bipasha Basu Opens Up On Colourism After HUL Decides To Drop ‘Fair’ From ‘Fair & Lovely’, Actress Shares How Her Duskiness Was Always A Discussion.

Yep, the young girl is happy about the 'fair' decision made by the company. Suhana took to her Instagram and shared a post highlighting the decision made by Hindustan Unilever Limited. For the unaware, the company's tweet read, "We’re committed to a skincare portfolio that's inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name." HUL to Remove 'Fair' From Skin Care Brand Fair & Lovely, New Name Sent For Approval.

Check Out Suhana's Post Below:

Suhana Khan's Instagram Story

FYI, in the past, many Bollywood biggies have been the face of such brands which promote racism. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham, Arjun Rampal are some of the names who have endorsed skin lightening products. Not just this, Suhana's father, Shah Rukh Khan himself has been a brand ambassador of Fair and Handsome. Stay tuned!

