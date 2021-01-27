Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS): Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane and celebrated the 32nd anniversary of her Bollywood hit film Ram Lakhan. #30YearsofRamLakhan: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Subhash Ghai Get Nostalgic - Check out Tweets.

The 1989 film, which starred Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor as brothers, was directed by Subhash Ghai.

Sharing a collage of two photos of the film's team, she tweeted: "Celebrating #32YearsOfRamLakhan & the wonderful memories we made while working on the film. Thank you for watching, enjoying & loving the hard work of the entire team." Sonam Kapoor Wants 'Ram Lakhan' Co-Stars Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff To Reunite For a Film!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The first photo features Madhuri, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shubhash Ghai, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Gulshan Grover. The other image seems to have been taken during the shoot of the film. The black and white photo features actors Dimple Kapadia, Rakhee, Amrish Puri, Saeed Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal, who were part of the film's cast.

