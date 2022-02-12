Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who will be seen playing a pregnant police officer in the upcoming film 'A Thursday', has revealed her inspiration behind the reason for starring in the thriller. 'A Thursday' begins with a joyful backdrop of a kindergarten amidst giggles and innocent glee, when Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam Dhar), the teacher, suddenly takes her students hostage. A Thursday Teaser: Yami Gautam’s Scary Stare Will Give You Chills in This First Glimpse From the Disney+ Hotstar Film (Watch Video)

Neha, who plays the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez, shared: "I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called 'Hit and Run', starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well."

"The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn't go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before." He added: "This is my second time and you don't change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It's beautiful. What you're going through." A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam's Dark Character in the Disney+ Hotstar Film Will Give You the Chills (Watch Video).

"But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn't have to work too much towards that." Directed by Behzad Khambata, the Disney+ Hotstar feature is produced by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni amongst others. 'A Thursday' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2022 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).