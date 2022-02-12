Yami Gautam is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film 'A Thursday'. She says the response the movie's trailer has got makes her sure as an actor to take on many such challenging and edgy characters in the future. 'A Thursday' begins with a joyful backdrop of a kindergarten amidst giggles and innocent glee, when Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam Dhar), the teacher, suddenly takes her students hostage. A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam's Dark Character in the Disney+ Hotstar Film Will Give You the Chills (Watch Video).

Yami said: "A Thursday is very close to my heart for more reasons than one. I am more than excited to receive so much love from my fans across the nation. "It makes me sure as an actor to take many such challenging and edgy characters in the future. I hope they enjoy the film as well." A Thursday Teaser: Yami Gautam’s Scary Stare Will Give You Chills in This First Glimpse From the Disney+ Hotstar Film (Watch Video).

Up next, Yami Gautam has 'Dasvi', 'OMG2', and 'Lost' in the pipeline. She is also working on Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's untitled next with Sunny Kaushal and another project with RSVP Movies.

