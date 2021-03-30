Actress Yami Gautam's look in upcoming thriller series A Thursday was revealed on Tuesday. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film. "The Mastermind Presenting the first Look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday," read the caption. A Thursday: Maya Sarao’s Intriguing Role as a Journalist From Upcoming Thriller Is Revealed! (View Pics).

The first-look picture, posted on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP. The film revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. A Thursday: Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia’s Film Goes on Floor (Read Tweet).

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

