As Kaminey turned 16 in Hindi cinema, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminisced about how the film became a turning point in her career after Vishal Bhardwaj offered her the role of Sweety Bhope. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a string of stills from the film, which stars Shahid Kapoor in a dual role and is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Bikini Looks From Her 43rd Birthday Trip: Global Icon Stuns in Sultry Two-Piece Ensembles.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Vishal Bhardwaj Offered ‘Kaminey’

The actress recalled how the role of Sweety Bhope was offered to her while she was filming Dostana in Miami. “Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time.” She added: “He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, “Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.” And he said, “With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me. And I did He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part.” ‘Hyderabad We Made It’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reaches India With Daughter Malti Marie for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Shoot.

Priyanka Chopra Calls ‘Kaminey’ a Career Milestone

The actress in all honesty said that she was just “greedy to work with him.” “A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf.” The actress added: #Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part.” Talking about Shahid, she said: “@shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time in this set. Those were the times. 16 years ago! Thought I’d share the experience. Have any of you watched it?” “Kaminey follows a rivalry between a pair of twins, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter, over the course of a single day,” she wrote.

