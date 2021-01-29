Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan who will be soon seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and also has Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul in his kitty, is reportedly in talks for his next venture. Well, the latest we read on Pinkvilla is that the superstar is keen to be part of filmmaker RS Prasanna’s sports drama. This one is said to be a not so typical flick and will have a strong message attached to it. Reports suggest it’s a ‘brand Aamir’ movie. For the one’s unaware, filmmaker Prasanna is the mind behind Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Did Aamir Khan Replace Vijay Sethupathi In Laal Singh Chaddha Due To A Few 'Extra Kilos'?

A source close to the development told the portal, “The screenplay of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan followed the Aamir Khan narrative of LED (Laughter, Emotion, Drama) and the actor is himself a fan of the film. The two had met even before to discuss a subject, but things didn’t fall in place. But now, Aamir is in advanced talks with the director for his next, and he has basic loved the concept.” Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh Reveals How Aamir Khan Didn’t Want To Put The Team At Risk And Complete The Film’s Shoot.

“It’s not a quintessential sports film, but something very ‘special’. One can bracket it as an inspirational slice of life sports film and it falls right in the alley of brand Aamir. Being a film set against the backdrop of sport, it calls for a big ensemble. However, the casting will begin, once Aamir officially signs the contract,” the source added. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shoot for a Romantic Song, Director Advait Chandan Didn't Want To Call Cut Awestruck By Their Chemistry.

Even though the rumour looks strong until now there has been no official confirmation on this by the actor. Workwise, Aamir is busy shooting for LSC, which is a remake of Tom Hank’s’ Forrest Gump. Recently, reports hinted that he has taken a break from the film to help a friend shoot a special song. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Stay tuned!

