Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan turns eight on Thursday. To mark his special day, elder sister Suhana Khan has shared a picture post for him on social media. Suhana posted a video clip on Instagram Story where the brother-sister duo are in the pool. AbRam, Happy Birthday: 8 Clicks of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Kiddo That’ll Definitely Bring a Smile to Your Face!

Little AbRam crawls up to Suhana to pose with his sister. As the two smile at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. AbRam gives her a peck on the cheek. "Birthday Boy," Suhana captioned the video that posted on Thursday night. Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Chic and Fuss-Free, Her Fashion Shenanigans Are Millennial Goals!

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour Alert (@glamouralertofficial)

Suhana Khan's Instagram Story:

Suhana Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

AbRam, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was born through surrogacy in May, 2013. His elder siblings Suhana and Aryan are currently studying in the US.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).